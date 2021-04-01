Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.36. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBA opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.