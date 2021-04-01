Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce sales of $5.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.43 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $21.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.22 billion to $22.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

TFC stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

