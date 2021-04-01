Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Celsion by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Celsion by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLSN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 6,805,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,859,361. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

