Zacks: Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.15. 77,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $366.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

