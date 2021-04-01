Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.18. 20,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

