Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post sales of $103.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.02 million. LivePerson reported sales of $78.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $461.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $463.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $562.22 million, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $577.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,794 shares of company stock worth $4,843,723 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPSN opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.99. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

