Zacks: Brokerages Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report earnings per share of ($2.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.10) and the lowest is ($2.41). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.32) to ($4.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $27.72. 10,123,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,804,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

