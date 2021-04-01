Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. Southern Copper posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

NYSE SCCO traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $69.20. 14,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,965. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Southern Copper by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

