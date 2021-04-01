Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report sales of $331.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.40 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $359.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $39,854,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

