Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Announce -$1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the lowest is ($1.29). The Marcus posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 306.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Sunday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $95,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas A. Neis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $582,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,970.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,106. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 97,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

