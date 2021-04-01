Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report sales of $98.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the highest is $100.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $499.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $545.60 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $546.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on FREE shares. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREE opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

