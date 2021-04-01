Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $1.44 on Major Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $28,242.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,874.55 or 0.99839706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.15 or 0.00395449 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.00306182 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.52 or 0.00747902 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00107899 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,607,279 coins and its circulating supply is 10,577,779 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

