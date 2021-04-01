Zap (ZAP) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. Zap has a total market cap of $55.81 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.60 or 0.00638846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00027913 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.