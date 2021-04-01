ZBG Token (ZT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $239,983.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $10.08 million and $239,983.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00051006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 879.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.08 or 0.00643262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00027549 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

