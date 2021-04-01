ZCore Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $588,337.59 and approximately $3,395.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore token can now be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Token Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,269,573 tokens. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars.

