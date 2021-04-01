Zealium Market Capitalization Achieves $66,816.60 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 77.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Zealium token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $66,816.60 and approximately $274.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 102.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,099,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,099,944 tokens. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

