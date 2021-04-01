Zeepin (ZPT) Price Up 70.1% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $727,265.36 and approximately $74,165.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 70.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00063912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00314929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.00750939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00088520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00029623 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

