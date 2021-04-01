Zel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00262693 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00068146 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00087826 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

