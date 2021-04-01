Zen Protocol (ZP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $371.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.65 million and $371.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.58 or 0.00977525 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00095278 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

