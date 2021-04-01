Zenswap Network Token Price Hits $0.0000 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $398,865.24 and approximately $15,876.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 887.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00646119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.