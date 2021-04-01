Zero Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $44,677.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00280462 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00096480 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,831,238 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.