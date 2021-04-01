Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $174,565.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2,655.38 or 0.04538288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00326013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00795331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028287 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.