Zeusshield Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $672,727.01 and $3,451.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00050486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.32 or 0.00636969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028008 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars.

