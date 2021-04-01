Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $628,689.19

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $628,689.19 and $4,179.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.78 or 0.00642352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

