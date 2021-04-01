ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $494,322.54 and $229.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.82 or 0.00639123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.