Zilla Trading 26.5% Higher This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $404,775.20 and approximately $15,678.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

