Zilliqa Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $2.02 billion and $175.87 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00068618 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,411,719,933 coins and its circulating supply is 11,120,252,780 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.