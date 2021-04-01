Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $217.80 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $217.80 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,409,346,896 coins and its circulating supply is 11,117,879,743 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

