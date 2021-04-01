Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.