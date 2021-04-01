ZKSwap Price Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $604.31 million and approximately $97.47 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00005185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00063385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.00325569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00088350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.45 or 0.00724089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00047753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00030913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

