Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $157.48 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.75 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

