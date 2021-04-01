ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.52

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.52 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 411,477 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.66 million and a PE ratio of -108.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.95.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

