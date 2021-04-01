ZrCoin Price Up 11.2% This Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $97,371.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

