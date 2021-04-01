Zuflo Coin Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 115.9% higher against the dollar. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $90,820.73 and approximately $22,108.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00639184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.