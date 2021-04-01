Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $66,225.60 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $66,225.60.

Robert J. Traube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $60,273.84.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.99. 1,723,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 194.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $2,283,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zuora by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zuora by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

