-$0.03 EPS Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

