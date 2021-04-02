$0.10 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.13. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

