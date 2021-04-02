$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.08. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $40.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

There is no company description available for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.