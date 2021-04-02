-$0.12 EPS Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

NASDAQ IMV opened at $3.20 on Friday. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in IMV by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in IMV by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in IMV by 1,747.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IMV by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

