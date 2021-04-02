-$0.15 EPS Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $12.71. 1,386,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,795. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.