-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INVO Bioscience’s earnings. INVO Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INVO Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow INVO Bioscience.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVO. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of INVO traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.47. 127,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,686. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -1.14. INVO Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

