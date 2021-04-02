-$0.16 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,220. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $503.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 1,261,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after buying an additional 819,088 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.