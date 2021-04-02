$0.16 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $7.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,399,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,673,000 after buying an additional 69,037 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Plains GP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Plains GP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plains GP by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Plains GP by 86.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,917,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 891,453 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. 2,374,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,879. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

