-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.23). Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,608,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 138,735 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAST traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 263,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,616. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $326.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.61.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

