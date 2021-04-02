$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings. Sterling Construction posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sterling Construction.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million.

STRL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,819. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $661.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 391,495 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Construction (STRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.