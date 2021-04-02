$0.21 EPS Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMT shares. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.63. 434,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $42.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.