$0.23 EPS Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.38. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

ET stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,479,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,089,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.