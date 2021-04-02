$0.23 EPS Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.38. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

ET stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,479,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,089,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.