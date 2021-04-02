$0.23 EPS Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.38. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.
ET stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,479,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,089,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.