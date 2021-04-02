$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.20. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

