-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 1,101,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 802,865 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,185,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,388,000 after acquiring an additional 536,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 479,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after acquiring an additional 362,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

