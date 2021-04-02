-$0.29 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

